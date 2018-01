Three schools in Center Line were placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a nearby police situation.

A barricaded gunman situation was underway at a nearby home and has been resolved. The lockdown has been lifted.

Schools that were under lockdown:

Center Line High School

Wolfe Middle School

Peck Elementary School

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

