Lockdown lifted at 3 Troy schools after barricaded man taken into custody, police say

TROY, Mich. - The lockdown has been lifted at three Troy schools after a man who had access to weapons was taken into custody, according to police.

The man had barricaded himself in a home in the 2300 block of Hillcrescent Drive, police said.

Hill Elementary School, Larson Middle School and Athens High School were on lockdown, officials said. Best Brains Learning Center was also on lockdown, officials said.

The lockdowns were lifted around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No additional details have been released.

