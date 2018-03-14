Lockdown lifted at Bryant Middle School in Dearborn after false report of life-threatening situation

DEARBORN, Mich. - A lockdown at Bryant Middle School in Dearborn was lifted Wednesday after a police situation in the area.

Dearborn police received a report around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday of a potentially life-threatening situation in the 900 block of Drexel Street. Officials said they established a perimeter, and the middle school was placed on a temporary lockdown to ensure the safety on the community.

Police determined that the report was a hoax, and the lockdown was lifted, officials said.

Investigators identified the incident as a possible "swatting" situation. Police said all reports are taken seriously, and false or intentionally misleading claims can lead to criminal prosecution.

“We are grateful that officers were able to quickly and effectively respond to this incident without any injury to themselves or the public," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "We will work diligently to identify the individual or individuals responsible and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

