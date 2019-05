YPSILANTI, Mich. - The lockdown has been lifted at Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti after police cleared the scene of a shooting in the surrounding neighborhoods, officials said.

Nobody was allowed to enter or exit the building until the lockdown was lifted before 3:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office helped Ypsilanti police at the scene.

Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.