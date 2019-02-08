Locker of evidence found by moving company at home of former Detroit homicide detective

DETROIT - A moving company found a locker of evidence Thursday inside a home that used to belong to a former Detroit homicide detective.

The home is located in the 9000 block of Northlawn Street on the city's west side.

The moving company was at the residence to clear out the inside for an eviction. Employees contacted police immediately after finding the collection of evidence from homicide cases.

A criminal investigation into the incident has been opened.

Police said the man used to be a member of the homicide unit from 2003 to 2009 and officially left the Detroit Police Department in 2012. It is unknown if he retired, quit or was let go.

The investigation is ongoing.