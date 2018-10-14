Long-term effects of sexual assault to be explored at upcoming Detroit conference

DETROIT - The trauma caused by sexual assault and other types of abuse have long-lasting physical and mental health effects.

The third annual Healing Neen Trauma-Informed Care Conference will bring together experts from across the country to develop strategies for families, schools, corrections officers, social service providers to identify and treat trauma that leads to drug addiction, violence, mental illness and other issues plaguing neighborhoods across America.

Hosted by Neen Cares Inc. the conference will take place Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 at the Detroit Metro Airport Marriott, located at 30559 Flynn Drive, Romulus, MI 48174.

Internationally recognized survival coach, Tonier Cain is among the prestigious list of speakers.

After enduring 19 years of drug addiction, three harrowing trips to a mental health facility, 31 failed rehab treatments and 83 arrests, Cain learned that she suffered from untreated trauma and was being re-traumatized by the people and systems that were supposed to help her.

Since exiting treatment in 2005, she’s gained expertise in trauma-informed care and has consulted with corrections officers, judges and child service workers across the country and internationally.

For a full schedule or to RSVP contact email edmedia@dogonvillage.com or call 818.613.9521.

