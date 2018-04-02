Lost someone to an overdose? Camp Kangaroo promotes 'unconventional' healing

For those who have lost someone to a drug overdose, the grieving process is hard to understand.

There's one group trying to help: Camp Kangaroo --. A warm and safe environment for kids.

Here, children can journey through grief—and embrace life—in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Camp Kangaroo is a bereavement camp experience offered free of charge to children in the community who have suffered the death of a loved one. Participants receive grief education and emotional support combined with fun camp activities. The only national bereavement camp of its kind, this program is psychotherapy and creative arts therapy based. Led by dedicated professionals and trained volunteers from Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Camp Kangaroo helps children feel less alone in their grief, provides them with a supportive environment to express their emotions, and helps them learn effective coping strategies. It gives an opportunity for children to find new meaning following the loss of their loved ones. Camp Kangaroo is a source of healing and fun for the children who need it most.

