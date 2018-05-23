Lucky the kitten saved in Pontiac after being trapped in air conditioning unit

PONTIAC, Mich. - A small kitten's life was saved after being stuck in an air conditioning unit on Tuesday, Waterford Regional Fire Department said.

The kitten had wedged herself into a tiny hole in the air conditioning unit, where her ear was stuck under a piece of metal. It took an hour to free the kitten after trying multiple different tools and tactics, including the jaws of life.

Once the kitten was finally puled to safety, the Fire Department contacted the Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL) in Pontiac for help.

“The kitten was scared and in shock when it arrived, but thankfully our medical staff expects her to make a full recovery,” said Kim Pichler, cat care coordinator at MARL. “She is about 8 weeks old and in need of medical care, good nutrition and lots of love and affection. That’s what we do best here at MARL,” Pichler added.

The firefighters agreed that Lucky would be a great name for the little kitten as they handed her off to the MARL.

Oil had soaked into Lucky's fur and she's had several baths to remove it. The rest of her time is spent in warm blankets and in the arms of the MARL staff. Once she's fully healed, MARL expects her to be available for adoption.

“MARL provides care to over 1,200 animals a year and we are constantly faced with situations of cruelty and neglect,” said Magee Humes, MARL executive director. “We are extremely thankful to the Waterford Regional Fire Department for their heroic and compassionate actions. The fate of this kitten would not have looked been good without their life-saving efforts.”

