Lulu Harwell, wife of former Detroit Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell, dies at 99

NOVI, Mich. - Friday afternoon brought sad news for the family of a Tigers broadcasting legend.

The Detroit News reported that Lulu Harwell died at the Fox Run Retirement Community in Novi. She was 99.

Harewell was the widow of the late broadcaster Ernie Harwell, who was the voice of the Detroit Tigers for decades.

Lulu Harwell, whose husband often referred to her as Miss Lulu, was married to Ernie Harwell for 68 years, up until his death in 2010. They had four children, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Lulu Harwell, wife of former Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell. Lulu will always be remembered for her passion for the Tigers. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.