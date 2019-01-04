Luna nightclub in Royal Oak abruptly closes after 19 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A popular nightclub in Royal Oak abruptly closed this week after nearly 20 years in business.

Luna, located on 12 Mile Road and Main Street in Royal Oak, posted on Facebook that they would be closing after 19 years.

"After 19 years in business & serving all of you amazing people, Luna Nightclub has now officially closed its doors with extremely heavy hearts...

Thank you for your business, your smiles, your dances & your love & support over the years. Thank you for choosing Luna to celebrate your birthdays, bachelorette parties, divorce parties, onesie bar crawls and more.

And Thank you to all of the amazing, unique & beautiful staff that we’ve had the honor of employing over our 19 Years in Business.

Thank You Again for all of Your Support Over the Years"

