M-59's $60 million dollar renovations to start soon in Macomb County

CLINTON, Mich. - Phase two of the M-59 construction project begins next week in Macomb County.

It is a $60 million improvement project along Hall Road between Dalcoma Drive and Romeo Plank Road. MDOT is already finished with phase one.

“It’s pretty smooth, but once you pass Garfield, it gets really terrible,” said driver Michael Howard.

Terrible and unbearable says Howard about M-59 in Macomb County.

“Mostly, it just needs to be repaved,” Howard said.

It’s all a part of the $60 million phase two Project of the M-59 Project. Michigan Department of Transportation already finished phase one, but driving from the finished phase one to the recently started phase two is like night and day.

Diane Cross with MDOT says phase two is just the beginning. The project includes replacing concrete with asphalt, improving drainage, upgrading ramps and installing new sidewalks. There will also be new modern traffic signals but Cross says that’s not all.

“The thing that’s different about this stretch between Garfield and Romeo Plank is, right now, if you’re going on M-59 heading east, you got four lanes. Suddenly, you go down to three lanes because that extra lane becomes a part of a turnaround," Cross said. "We’ll take that extra lane and extend it, so you’ll keep four lanes all the way going, so it’s actually going to be a safer situation for that."

The construction will start next week and is expected to finish in the fall of 2018.

