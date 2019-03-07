Macomb County detectives try to bust trio of thieves targeting ATMs

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives from multiple cities in Macomb County are trying to crack a case involving a trio of thieves on a crime spree, trying to steal cash from ATMs.

In a matter of hours on Valentine's Day, they hit gas stations and restaurants in Madison Heights, Utica and Chesterfield Township, police said.

"The one, they broke the door, the glass, stealing the ATM," gas station owner Hasmukh Oza said.

Oza has owned several gas stations, so he knows the importance of surveillance video. His station isn't where the crime spree started, though, according to police.

The men tried to rob an ATM at a restaurant in Madison Heights, but failed, police said.

They went to Utica, and surveillance shows one man getting out of a stolen Jeep, acting as a lookout. Another man got out, walked to the front door and smashed the glass over and over, police said. When enough was broken, he unlocked the door.

Video shows the stolen Jeep being backed up to the door as one man grabbed a chain and realized it was too short. The men abandoned the heist and took off, causing a lot of damage, according to authorities.

Police said the men then drove to Rosie O'Grady's on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township. This time, they pulled apart the ATM and stole $1,900, police said.

The stolen Jeep was recovered less than five hours later, near an abandoned house in Highland Park, according to officials.

Detectives from all three cities are working on the case, but so far, they aren't having much success.

Police hope evidence will be recovered from the stolen Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Township police at 586-949-2322.

