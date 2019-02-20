Macomb County introduces new technology to pinpoint location of 911 callers

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - New technology in Macomb County is changing the way first responders find 911 callers.

Getting the location of a caller can be challenging.

"People are calling us on the absolute worst days of their lives and that hysteria is very difficult for us to try and get through sometimes, break that barrier down and get to where exactly are you and what exactly is happening," said Angela Elsey, a dispatch supervisor in Macomb County.

Typically, dispatchers use cellphone towers to locate callers, but that isn't perfect because those towers can be miles away from where the person actually is.

"A common misconception that the public has, and understandably so, is that 911 knows exactly where you're at because of your GPS," Elsey said.

Rapid SOS is changing that, though.

The technology enlists the help of Apple and Google Maps to more accurately pinpoint a 911 caller's location.

"Our traditional line of questioning would be, 'Step outside, do you at least know the street?' If we can eliminate that, because this database is providing the information, that will help us more quickly send help," Elsey said.

The Macomb Sheriff's Office began using the Rapid SOS technology in December, making it one of the first departments in the state to use the service.

"We have had an incredible amount of success in locating callers with this information," Elsey said. "We have also assisted other agencies."

