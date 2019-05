MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Judge Linda Davis may have retired from her role as a judge in a drug court in Macomb County, but that hasn't stopped her fight against the opioid crisis.

Davis, 70, faced mandatory retirement earlier this month.

She's now the executive director of Families Against Narcotics. Davis said FAN helps facilitate recovery for people addicted to drugs.

Hear how Davis is helping fight drug addiction in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.