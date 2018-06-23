Macomb County judicial candidate facing charges connected to cocaine trafficking

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A Macomb County judicial candidate is facing charges connected to cocaine trafficking.

Federal agents were wiretapping Paul Zyburski, 57, of Mount Clemens, as part of an ongoing drug investigation centering around Antonio Lewis, 53, of St. Clair Shores. Zyburski is running for the position of 39th District judge in Roseville and Fraser.

Paul Zyburski (WDIV)

Court records show that Zyburski exchanged text messages and phone calls with Lewis, to arrange a meeting to buy cocaine, according to records.

Lewis has already been indicted for selling cocaine.

Read some of the text messages between Zyburski and Lewis here.

