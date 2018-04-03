Macomb County leaders want Kathy Brower to remain acting clerk until end of year

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced during a news conference Tuesday that he believes Kathy Brower should fill in as temporary county clerk until the end of the year.

Since a judge ruled Karen Spranger lied about residency in Macomb County when she filed to run for office, she has been removed from the clerk position. Longtime county employee Brower was named acting clerk until the county finds a new temporary clerk.

Hackel announced Tuesday that he and other elected officials want Brower to stay in that clerk position until the end of the year to provide "stability" to the office as voters decide who fills the seat next.

He said Brower has expressed she has no intention of running for the position.

Hackel was joined by Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Regardless of the elected officials' wishes, the Macomb County Circuit Court will be meeting this month to appoint a new temporary clerk who will be in place for the rest of the year.

Politicos from both parties have been jockeying to be named temporary clerk. After a discussion with Mark Hackel, he made it clear he would prefer to have a temporary clerk who is not political and who had no intention of running for the job.

The staff of the clerk’s office has been in a state of civil war with Karen Spranger and consequently there have been serious workflow problems. Hackel wants to restore competency and calm to the office.

As far as Spranger goes, her former deputy insists she’s going to appeal the judge’s ruling forcing her from office.

