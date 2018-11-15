Macomb County man arrested in Ohio with $74K worth of marijuana, oxycodone, loaded handgun

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a traffic stop in Shelby County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Daveonta Reid, a 22-year-old man from Eastpointe, was pulled over in Shelby County on Nov. 8.

Troopers stopped his 2010 Chevy Malibu with temporary Kentucky registration for an impeding traffic violation on Interstate 75. During interaction with the driver, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband and loaded handgun.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized a .40 caliber handgun and 20 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of hashish and 11 oxycodone pills valued at approximately $74,280.

Reid was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana and hashish, both third-degree felonies; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of oxycodone-hydrochloride pills and criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 9 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

