Macomb County man sentenced after brutally torturing, killing adopted dog

UTICA, Mich. - A man will spend three to six years in prison for fatally stabbing his adopted dog and leaving it at a park in Utica.

Alexander Gerth had a sentencing agreement for a minimum punishment. However, the judge changed his mind after hearing arguments from Macomb County prosecutors.

Gerth originally was charged with torturing and killing the pit bull mix. He pleaded no contest to the charges.

This sentencing reflects a new law allowing for more serious sentences in Michigan animal abuse cases.

