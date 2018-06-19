Macomb County massage therapist's license suspended after sexually assaulting female client

Nathaniel Sixto Peterson had his massage therapy license suspended after penetrating a client's vagina and groping the client's breasts during a massage therapy session in January 2018. (LARA)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A Macomb County man had his massage therapy license suspended after sexually assaulting a female client during a massage therapy session in January.

Nathaniel Sixto Peterson penetrated a client's vagina and groped her breasts during a scheduled 90-minute massage in January, according to an administrative complaint accompanying the summary suspension paperwork.

This act resulted in a conviction of attempted criminal sexual conduct, a third-degree felony.

Peterson failed to report the conviction to LARA within the 30-day time limit, which is required by the Public Health Code.

He is also required to serve 180 days in jail, followed by five years of probation. Peterson will not be allowed to work as a massage therapist during his five-year probation period. He must also register as a sex offender.

When a person is convicted of a felony, the Michigan Public Health Code requires a summary suspension of their license. A summary suspension is a temporary measure to protect the public, and it is not a final decision that Peterson violated the Public Health Code.

LARA encourages everyone to file complaints against health professionals who may allegedly risk public health, safety or welfare. For more information on filing a complaint with LARA, visit Michigan.gov/BPL.

