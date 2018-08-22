Macomb County men charged with assaulting 2 residents during Huron Township break-in

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men from Macomb County have been charged with assaulting two residents while breaking into a home in Huron Township.

David Wade Janowski, 27, of Romeo, and Michael Stephen Lavelle, 28, of Chesterfield Township, are accused of breaking into a mobile home in the 23500 block of Manor Drive at 4:37 a.m. Sunday.

A woman who lives at the home called Sumpter Township police and said multiple men had entered her home and held one of the occupants at gunpoint. No shots were fired, and the men fled the home.

Police found the suspects' vehicle within minutes near the intersection of Judd and Clark roads, and three men were taken into custody, according to officials. They were identified as Janowski, Lavelle and a 27-year-old man from St. Clair Shores.

"I just want to clarify that this was not a random crime and we have found no other connections between these suspects and other crimes in our area," Huron Township Public Safety Director Everette Robbins said. "A third suspect was arrested in this investigation but was not ultimately charged by the prosecuting attorney. That third suspect has been released."

Janowski is accused of trying to break into the home while armed with a weapon, and Lavelle was unarmed, police said. They are accused of assaulting two men living at the home.

"I am appreciative of the community's confidence in our department during this investigation," Robbins said. "As always, we will always be transparent and make sure our residents are informed as soon as we have important information to share."

Janowski is charged with attempted home invasion, two counts of felonious assault and three felony firearm violations.

Lavelle is charged with attempted home invasion and two counts of felonious assault.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday and are being held on $50,000 bail.

