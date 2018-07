MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Residents in Mount Clemens pitched in Thursday to clean up the aftermath of a $5,000 firework show.

Fourth of July leaves behind a big mess, so neighbors hit the streets with shovels to neatly take care of the debris after large community block parties.

They packed up the mess, loaded it into the garbage truck when it came by, and hosed off the street.

