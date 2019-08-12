Macomb County police searching for man in video who stole items from business

The business located on North Gratiot had several items stolen from its property. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who can be seen on video stealing items from a business July 27.

The business located on North Gratiot had several items stolen from its property. It shows a man enter the property and make several trips back and forth to his vehicle with items that he did not have permission to take.

Police posted the video on social media. You can watch the video below. The vehicle is also shown at both the beginning and end of the video.

Anyone with information about the man in the video is asked to call police at 586-469-6599.

