Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith, Executive Hackel spar over forfeiture fund probe

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A full forensic audit was started because of four-off-the-books accounts Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith had in his office, asset forfeiture funds with no county oversight and no auditing.

Watch Mara MacDonald's full report above.

Smith said County Executive Mark Hackel is the problem, and he called a press conference Monday, half an hour before Hackel did. Smith said he doesn't want the international auditing firm UHY, selected by the board of commissioners, to audit his accounts.

As of Monday, the firm won't. UHY has done forensic audits for the county in the past and the complaint from Smith is that Hackel has close ties to UHY advisers because members of the firm have either written his campaign checks or served as his campaign treasurer.

Smith called the press conference right before Hackel was set to announce that the county is asking the state attorney general to come in and investigate the four off-the-books accounts. The executive have serious questions about where the money has gone.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.