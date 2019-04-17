Macomb County prosecutor makes statement after office raided

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith is expected to speak live Wednesday afternoon after a raid at his office earlier in the day.

"We cooperated fully with investigators, as I said we would. They've been very happy with the cooperation," Smith told the media.

"I will continue to be cooperative with the investigation," Smith said, noting he believes there is "misinformation out there," calling them "falsehoods in the press."

"We gave them a banker's box full of documents and receipts," Smith said, confirming the office raid.

Smith said his office would continue to be cooperative with investigators.

ClickOnDetroit has learned detectives from the Special Investigations Unit from the First District were executing the search warrant in connection with the investigation into forfeiture funds Smith has had for many years.

