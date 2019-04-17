Macomb County Prosecutor responds after state police searched his office

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - Michigan State Police officials executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The search warrant was executed in connection with the investigation into forfeiture funds Smith has had for many years.

The Attorney General's Office asked for the investigation at the behest of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

State police are searching the building and pulling records from Smith's office, officials said.

Authorities have concerns about the way the money in these forfeiture funds has been spent, and Smith decided he didn't want to turn over some of the records. Local 4 filed Freedom of Information Act requests for some of the documents for previous stories on the investigation.

Officials with the Macomb County Commission went further and tried to audit the funds. They said Smith hasn't been cooperative enough, which led to Wednesday's raid, police said.

