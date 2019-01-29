Macomb County residents digging out after winter storm

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Temperatures are expected to plummet to record lows this week and Metro Detroit residents aren't waiting to dig out from underneath Monday's snowstorm.

Snow in Michigan isn't anything new, but when we've made it into late January with very little amounts of snow, residents begin talking.

"It's here, for now," resident Dennis Poirier said.

Most people were ready, and after a slow and long drive home from work, people arrived to their neighborhoods to put in a few more hours of work to help get rid of all the snow.

Tim King worked up a sweat trying to get rid of the nearly 6 inches of snow that had fallen.

"I really feel for the homeless people. I really wish they have a warm place to stay on a night like that because it's dangerous," King said.

