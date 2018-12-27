Macomb County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted murder-suicide

WASHINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that occurred on Christmas Eve.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Cetnor Court just after 11 p.m. The caller said a man had shot a woman and himself.

Police said deputies located a 53-year-old woman who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body and Loris Costa, 52, with a single gunshot wound to the head. Both were transported to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead and the woman is in critical condition.

Authorities interviewed three men who were in the residence. It was indicated that Costa and the woman were arguing before he shot the woman and himself.

The weapon has been recovered, and it does not appear any criminal charges will result from this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.