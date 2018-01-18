Macomb County Sheriff's deputies searching for man wanted for shoplifting on multiple occasions

Authorities in Macomb County are looking for a man who they say stole multiple items from a local business. (WDIV)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Macomb County are searching for a man accused of shoplifting from a Monroe Township business multiple times.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the man has went to the business several times in the past few weeks and has stolen more than $500 worth of merchandise. Security cameras showed the man being picked up by someone driving what is believed to be a Jeep Patriot after the thefts.

The man is described as a black, heavier-set male with a thin beard. He is in his late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective Shell at 586-307-9363.

