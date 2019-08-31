Macomb County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy faces charges for taking inmate's pills

Shutterstock via CNN

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A Macomb County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy was charged with embezzlement after he failed to properly secure narcotics taken from an inmate.

According to officials, Deputy Payton McCallum, 27, of Utica, worked with inmates who only served weekend sentences.

On July 20, McCallum was given pills that an inmate said were prescribed, but the inmate couldn't prove they were a prescription.

According to officials, McCallum was supposed to enter the pills as evidence or dispose of them. Instead, he took the narcotics.

There was an investigation when the pills weren't in property and evidence, and a command officer noticed a discrepancy in McCallum’s report and jail surveillance video.

McCallum was charged with embezzlement less than $200 by an agent or trustee. His bail was set at $2,000.

He no longer works for the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

