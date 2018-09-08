Macomb County Sheriff's Office uses footage of drug overdoses in lip sync challenge video

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office posted a lip sync challenge video to their Facebook page and it includes actual body camera footage of deputies using Narcan on victims of drug overdoses.

Police departments around the country have been challenging each other to lip sync battles, with some videos going viral.

Most videos are light-hearted, with officers dancing to songs like Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars or "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark.

However, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office felt it was time for a more serious take on the lip sync challenge.

"We just thought there were enough 'silly' lip syncs out there. Yes, we laugh, dance, and sing like the rest of the public but we just wanted the public to see what its like to live a day in our shoes. Not as much singing and dancing as we would like there to be," they commented on their Facebook post.

So far the video has been viewed more than 2 million times, shared 60,000 times and garnered 22,000 reactions and has nearly 3,000 comments.

"We hoped to show that drugs are life altering and have a devastating effect in families. The message here is to not use drugs," the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said in a comment.

Click this link to watch the video: It contains actual body camera footage of deputies administering Narcan. All of the overdose victims in the video survived.

