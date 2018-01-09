Macomb County woman wins $500,000 playing Holiday Gems instant game

LANSING, Mich. - A Christmas card containing a Holiday Gems instant game ticket gifted a Macomb County woman $500,000.

“Our family always exchanges instant games in Christmas cards, and when I opened the card I began scratching immediately,” the player, who chose to remain anonymous, said. “I scratched the spaces one-by-one, and when I saw I had a match, I figured it was probably a $10 winner. When I read it was $500,000, I was stunned.”

A family member bought the winning ticket at Picolo’s Party Store, located on 23 Mile Road in Shelby Township.

“My husband and I always figured that if we won the lottery we’d run around the house screaming with excitement,” said the player. “The reality was, we sat at the kitchen table and stared at each other in disbelief.”

The 49-year-old player recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her house and then save the remainder.

“Winning is such a shock. We thought it would never happen, but now we know people do win,” the player said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.