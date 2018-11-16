Macomb Township family has $700 worth of Christmas decorations vandalized and destroyed

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Tanya and Sandy Vaughn-Deneed woke up Friday morning to find someone destroyed their home's Christmas decorations.

"Christmas is so big for us," Tanya said.

Tanya and Sandy whip up a winter wonderland of decorations every year for their six children to enjoy. Late Thursday night, someone tore down lights, displays and decorations.

"Who would destroy the Christmas cheer that's in our front yard for everybody to see?" Tanya asked.

Security cameras captured footage of the vandal dashing through the snow.

"It's absolutely disgusting," Tanya said. "Honestly, I'm really questioning humanity at this point."

All this family wants for Christmas is for the man to be held accountable for his actions and then leave them alone.

"Although they destroyed our front and our Christmas, that's not destroying our spirit," Tanya said.

