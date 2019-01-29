Macomb Township man accused of secretly meeting with 13-year-old girl for immoral purposes

MARINE CITY, Mich. - A Macomb Township man was arrested Friday on accusations that he was secretly meeting with a 13-year-old girl for immoral purposes, police said.

A St. Clair County father called police and said he was concerned his 13-year-old daughter had been sneaking out of the house to meet with Albert Krakosky.

Deputies were given permission to assume the girl's identity and speak with Krakosky, who asked to pick her up early Friday morning, police said.

Krakosky, 32, was seen driving through the area a short time later and was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

He was taken to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center and charged with enticing a minor under 16 for immoral purposes and accosting children for immoral purposes.

Krakosky was released after posting 10 percent of his $30,000 bail.

He is scheduled to return to court Feb. 6 for a probable cause hearing.

Any parent who believes their child has had inappropriate contact with Krakosky is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-987-1726.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.