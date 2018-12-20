Macomb Township man charged with embezzling more than $35,000 from Bloomfield Township business

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Macomb Township man has been charged with embezzling more than $35,000 from a Bloomfield Township business, according to officials.

On March 3, the owners of Hexagon General Contractors reported an employee, Adan Quezada, was suspected of embezzling several thousand dollars from the business over an extended period of time.

Bloomfield Township police investigated the case and Quezada, 35, was arrested, officials said. He is charged with embezzlement.

Police said Quezada stole more than $35,000 by falsifying company invoices and expenditures.

He was arraigned in 48th District Court and is being held at the Macomb County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Quezada's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

