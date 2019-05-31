Macomb Township petition granted by Department of Justice

DETROIT - Macomb Township General Counsel, Thomas D. Esordi, has been notified by the United States Department of Justice that Macomb Township’s petition for remission of $66,000 has been granted.

Macomb Township will receive this money after the submission of administrative paperwork which is being prepared.

After an investigation by the FBI, the Department of Justice determined that Macomb Township was the victim of “extortion and bribery” related to a business transaction.

This remission represents a full and complete recoupment of the funds lost. The $66,000 was forfeited to the government on behalf of former trustee Dino Bucci on December 10, 2018.

