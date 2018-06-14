Macomb Township woman who fatally shot husband in 2015 to be sentenced

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Julie Kay Chimelak pleaded no contest to manslaughter and felony firearms charges for the 2015 shooting death of her husband at their Macomb Township home.

Chimelak called 911 on Nov. 25, 2015 to report she had accidentally shot her husband, 75-year-old Ronald George Chimelak. Macomb County Sheriff's deputies found Ronald lying on his back on the floor in a room of the condominium in the 20200 block of Nicol Creek Drive. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

Sheriff's deputies said his wife was attempting to perform CPR on him. Deputies intervened and tried to save the man. Emergency responders arrived and rushed him to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

Deputies recovered a Smith & Wesson revolver from a bedroom at the home. Julie Chimelak, 61, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and felony firearm. She received a $750,000 cash-or-surety bond.

In April 2018, Chimelak agreed to plead no contest to the manslaughter and felony firearms charges. The second-degree murder charge was dropped.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.