Macomb, Wayne counties' snow removal to extend into the night

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - With up to 7 inches of snow in some parts of metro Detroit, many cities are declaring a snow emergency.

A Macomb County representative said 50 service trucks have been maintaining the roads since 2 p.m. Sunday, planning to continue maintenance overnight.

The 65 routes the trucks service contain approximately 1,700 miles of main roads and 1,200 miles of subdivision and residential areas. They're expected to drop about 1,000 pounds of salt tonight.

A Wayne Country Road Commission spokesperson said that all 50 roads and 99 routes that they're responsible for maintaining have been treated.

Approximately 100 service trucks have been put on Wayne County roads and will be working until midnight.

