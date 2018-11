MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Madison Heights Police Department have located a 13-year-old runaway.

Logan Nowak is described as having brown hair and eyes. He's 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and no jacket. He was seen on foot near Brockton Avenue and Couzens Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Madison Heights police at 248-585-2100 or 911.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.