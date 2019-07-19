Madison Heights police seek owner of diamond ring found at Costco on Stephenson Highway

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Madison Heights police are searching for the owner of a diamond ring that was found at the Costco store on Stephenson Highway.

Officials said the ring was found around March 27. The address of the store is 30550 Stephenson Highway.

Madison Heights police are holding the ring until they identify the owner. They said the ring has distinguishing characteristics that the owner should be able to identify.

Anyone with questions about the ring should call police at 248-837-2732.

