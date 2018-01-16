Madison Heights police seek public's assistance identifying Costco theft suspects

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people being sought in connection with larcenies and credit card fraud.

According to authorities, on Sunday between 11 a.m. and noon, the two individuals were reported to the Madison Heights Police Department and Costco staff. Two victims were targeted while they were shopping at the Costco store located on Stephenson Highway.

Police said reviewing the surveillance footage revealed that both victims were distracted by a woman while a man approached and stole their wallets. Identification, cash and credit cards were taken from their purses which were in their shopping carts. Credit cards that were in the stolen wallets of both victims were found to have been used fraudulently at another store shortly after the theft, according to authorities.

The man is described as being 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with a thin to medium build, 25-35 years old and having a full beard. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and pink tennis shoes with dark-colored laces. He was not wearing a jacket

The woman is described as having a thin build, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and between 25-35 years old. She was wearing a dark-colored parka-style winter coat with white fur on the hood and a light blue baseball cap.

Madison Heights police detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to notify the Police Department at 248-585-2100.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.