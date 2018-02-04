Madison Heights police seeking hit-and-run driver after woman fatally struck

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police in Madison Heights are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday.

Police said a 37-year-old Warren woman was crossing East 12 Mile Road, just west of Dequindre Road, at 6:33 p.m. when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck.

The driver fled east on 12 Mile Road through Dequindre Road into Warren, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a newer model, dark-colored, full-size pickup truck. Debris collected at the scene indicated that the truck may be a 2005-2008 Dodge Ram. The truck may have damage to the front driver's side grill and is missing the driver's side headlight and housing unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-585-2100.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.