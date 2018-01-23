Magnitude 8.2 earthquake rocks Alaskan coast

KODIAK, ALASKA - A massive magnitude 8.2 earthquake was detected roughly 175 miles off the coast of Kodiak, Alaska around 4:30am Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has declared a tsunami warning for the entirety of the Alaskan and Canadian West Coast, spanning all the way down to the U.S./Canadian border. Additionally, a tsunami watch is in effect for the remainder of the U.S. western seaboard, Hawaii and parts of northwest Mexico.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also said effects could be felt as far away as Guam, but no official tsunami warning has been placed there.

