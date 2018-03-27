Main Street in Howell named Great American Main Street

HOWELL, Mich. - If Metro Detroit residents want to check out one of the best main streets in the country, they don’t have to go far. Recently, the National Main Street Center named Downtown Howell a Great American Main Street.

Downtown Howell seems to be the heartbeat of the city. Over the years, small businesses have moved to the bustling area, and now they are reaping the benefits.

"We owe a lot to the people of Howell for supporting it and the surrounding areas of Livingston County. It’s a big thing,” said Joe Parker, of 2 FOGS Pub.

Main Street in Downtown Howell (WDIV)

Main Street in Downtown Howell won a national award. (WDIV)

Parker said business has been good over the years, and the good news is, things are going to get better, especially after this award.

“I was jumping up and down, screaming,” Parker said.

Main Street America officials said Howell won the award because the city has tried really hard to transform the downtown district into a cultural destination through community-driven economic development and place-making efforts.

Parker said this is big news.

“The publicity obviously is always the best thing about it," Parker said. "What it means is that our hard work by the business owners is coming to fruition and starting to work and take off."

