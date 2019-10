MAINE - Pumpkin carving has taken on a different meaning in the small town of Damariscotta, Maine, where people are carving out giant pumpkins for a boat race.

The town is getting ready for Monday's annual Pumpkin Regatta.

Some of the pumpkins weigh more than 1,400 pounds. The town's residents have been racing pumpkins down the river since 2007.

The annual Pumpkin Regatta starts Monday at noon.

