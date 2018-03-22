Major construction projects planned to improve Detroit riverfront

DETROIT - The start of spring means construction season in Metro Detroit, and this year, there's going to be work on more than just the roads.

When residents venture out to the Detroit riverfront in the spring and summer, they'll notice construction that's shaping the way for major changes.

"It's probably going to be one of the biggest construction years for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy since the inception of the organization," Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO William Smith said.

Smith said he loves what's already on the Detroit riverfront, but he's looking forward to what's next.

"For myself, born and raised in Detroit, it's a legacy project for me," Smith said.

A project that's more than a decade in the making: to extend the riverwalk with a bridge east of Chene Park.

"Sometime late summer you'll be able to connect over Strobe properties via a pedestrian bridge," Smith said.

The bridge will be shorter than a half-mile, but it's a major addition.

"This is going to make a direct connection on the riverfront," Smith said.

After the walkway is extended, a new beach will pop up, too.

"As soon as the pedestrian bridge is done, we will begin work on Atwater Beach," Smith said.

The renderings will turn into a reality with an opening date in spring 2019, but right now, officials only have half of the funds needed for the $2 million project.

"We anticipate we will have that funding, and we're going to work extra hard by August," Smith said. "This will allow the citizens of Detroit to be able to come down and have a beach experience and not actually be on the beach. We're going to have a whisky town barge, which will allow folks to sit on the water on a boat and enjoy a drink. This is a much-needed space."

The plans and construction will stretch beyond Atwater to extend the riverwalk past the old Uniroyal tire plant.

"That connection will take you from Mt. Elliott Park under the Belle Isle Bridge, connecting you to Gabriel Shaw Park, and that will complete the east riverfront," Smith said.

That bears a $9.2 million price tag and leaves mixed reactions from Detroit residents.

"It seems like a lot of money," James Shepard said. "It's nice it's going toward a public infrastructure project.

"Is it a necessity?" asked resident Reani. "Is it something we need? To me, that's not something that will attract a lot of people."

The plans are final, and residents can expect to see construction all year through late 2019.

A majority of the money for the expansion came from federal funds that were approved years ago.

