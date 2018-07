DETROIT - A major water main break has flooded a street and multiple basements on Detroit's east side.

Water has completely flooded the roadway at 7 Mile Road and Nevada Avenue. Some residents said their basements have already flooded.

Officials from the water department are at the scene, but they're having problems finding the shutoff valve, which is under the water.

Water department officials struggle to find the shutoff value under the water. (WDIV)

Nevada Avenue is flooded near 7 Mile Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

