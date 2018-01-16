A Great Way To Give Back In The D

Looking to boost your self-confidence...or lower stress in your life? Consider volunteering. Studies show volunteering has all kinds of healthy benefits. Reverend V. Lonnie Peek Junior shares a few places where you can volunteer on behalf of our friends at at Wayne County Community College District.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen has a number of programs to help those in need in our community.

- The Conner Meal site needs volunteers to serve breakfast, lunch and particularly dinner. To volunteer call (313) 822 - 8606 EXT 210 or go check out their website here: http://bit.ly/2DlEMby

- The Capuchin Services Center needs volunteers sorting clothes, stocking shelves and assisting guests during the weekdays. For more information call (313) 925-1370 EXT.100 or visit their website here: http://bit.ly/2DlEMby

Children's Hospital of Michigan is also looking for volunteers

- Volunteers must be 18 or older and will be trained by completing an online application, attending an informational session, group interview and background check. For more information go to https://www.childrensdmc.org/

We want to know about the special organizations Making A Difference in your community. Let us know by emailing Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek at VLonniePeek@Gmail.com