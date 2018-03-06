Daughters Making A Difference In The D

One of the best ways to make a difference in our community is to reach out to those who have had great challenges in their lives at a very young age. For instance, kids who have been raised without a father in their home. There's an organization that's somewhat new in the D, focusing on daughters without dads. It's the daughters themselves that are making a difference.

Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek Junior brought us this story on behalf of our friends at Wayne County Community College District.

Daughters Without Dads is a group of women who meet and have discussions about everyday life and support each other. They aim to educate and inform daughters and fathers who and offer group counseling. They meet on a monthly basis and you can get more information by calling them at (313) - 491 - 0003.

Also, we want to know about special organizations making a difference in your community. Let us know by emailing Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek at vlonniepeek@gmail.com