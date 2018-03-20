How You Can Volunteer In The D

If you're looking for something fulfilling in your life, you may want to consider volunteering. Studies show it helps improve health and wellbeing and you can meet new people who may enrich your life.

Reverend Lonnie Peek Junior is here on behalf of our friends at Wayne County Community College District to tell us how you can volunteer in your community! You can become an Ambassador at Detroit Metro Airport. Ambassadors are the people in the blue jackets at the airport helping you find your gate or to answer any questions you have about flying. They are looking for volunteers for weekends and evenings at the airport. You will get free parking and special discounts on food while you're volunteering. For information on volunteering at Detroit Metro Airport you can visit their website here: http://bit.ly/2DEwEiB

Another great way you can volunteer is at Alkebu-Lan village. They are celebrating their 40th anniversary and they need volunteers! They teach many youth programs that mentor kids in the D, including martial arts and entrepreneurship for kids. They need volunteer help to work with young people. For more information you can visit their website here: https://www.alkebulanvillage.com/