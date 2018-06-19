Keeping Belle Isle beautiful

It's one of Detroit's most precious gems: Belle Isle Park in the middle of the Detroit River, which attracts visitors far and wide for its natural beauty and attractions. And it's able to keep its beauty thanks to a small army of volunteers. Rev. Lonnie Peek Jr. joined us in the studio to tell us how you can make a difference and get involved with the "Keep Belle Isle Beautiful" cleanup campaign. From July until September, they need volunteers to help keep Belle Isle beautiful by picking litter off the ground and in the waterways. To find out how you can volunteer see the full segment.